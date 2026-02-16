How To Watch 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple At Home

We're not even three months into the year, but we've already gotten what's destined to go down as one of 2026's best horror movies. "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" may have flopped at the box office, but the film is still a miracle. Tasked with overseeing the first (and, so far, only) direct sequel in the "28" franchise, director Nia DaCosta had a lot to live up to, but she delivered the goods. "The Bone Temple" deepens and expands upon everything in "28 Years Later," all while moving the property forward in interesting ways. Indeed, those who didn't catch the movie in theaters missed out on everything from a proper explanation for the Rage Virus to Ralph Fiennes doing an incredible, fiery rendition of Iron Maiden's "The Number of the Beast."

But fret not! While the citizens of the "28" universe still have a raging virus to battle, there's an easy cure for those who've yet to see "The Bone Temple" ... and by that I mean they can watch it at home instead. Yes, Sony has announced that the movie (which was written by "28 Days Later" and "28 Years Later" scribe Alex Garland and produced by Danny Boyle) will become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms starting February 17, 2026. That's not all, either, as this post-apocalyptic story of the Jimmys (led by Jack O'Connell's Jimmy Crystal) will also include some enticing bonus material when it arrives on physical media on April 21, 2026.