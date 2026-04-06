A Philip K. Dick Short Story Helped Inspire A Forgotten Nicolas Cage Action Movie

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It's entirely likely that you don't remember Lee Tamahori's 2007 action flick "Next," starring Nicolas Cage. The film wasn't very memorable and didn't perform well at the box office. Made for $78.1 million, "Next" only made $77.6 million globally. Critics were also indifferent, giving the film dismissive reviews; it currently only holds a 28% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 128 reviews.

The premise of "Next" is intriguing. Cage plays a low-level gambler and Las Vegas magician named Cris who has the uncanny ability to see two minutes into his own future. This is very handy when playing cards, but doesn't seem to have many other practical applications otherwise. Cris has also had a single vision of a more distant point in his future wherein he sees an attractive woman named Liz (Jessica Biel) approach him in a diner. The plot of the movie involves Cris' sudden involvement with the FBI (represented by Julianne Moore) and their hope that he can use his powers to stop a pack of terrorists with a nuclear bomb. It also follows what happens when he finally meets the woman from his vision in real life.

During the course of the movie, Cris hones his precognitive abilities, somewhat allowing him to see various futures based directly on his actions. This last element is extrapolated very generally from the 1954 Philip K. Dick short story "The Golden Man," on which "Next" is said to be based. "The Golden Man," however, has almost nothing to do with the movie "Next," apart from a character named Cris and his abilities to see into the future. Be sure to read our Philip K. Dick primer for more on the faithfulness of adaptations of his work.