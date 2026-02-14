Viola Davis' Historical Epic With A 94% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

Unless you happen to be named Ridley Scott or Christopher Nolan, your odds of getting a sweeping historical epic green-lit in Hollywood at this moment in time are next to zilch. That only makes it that much more impressive that Gina Prince-Bythewood (who, unlike those fine gents, is not a white English guy over 50 with clout to spare) was able to secure a budget to make her 2022 period piece "The Woman King," a movie about the real-life West African Kingdom of Dahomey and the all-women warrior battalion, aka the Agojie, charged with defending it. In fact, as the picture's creatives would happily tell you, "The Woman King" might've never happened at all had it not been for a little film called "Black Panther."

Having already cut her teeth as an action director on "The Old Guard," Prince-Bythewood hits the ground running when it comes to the blade-and-spear-swinging spectacle in "The Woman King." Really, the only thing fiercer than the film's precisely-captured fight scenes and rich colors (top marks to cinematographer Polly Morgan) are its performances. While Viola Davis is the obvious standout cast-wise as Nanisca, the Agojie general who's tough-as-nails in battle yet sensitive and diplomatic when need be, one shouldn't also overlook Thuso Mbedu ("The Underground Railroad") as Nawi, the young Agojie recruit determined to prove herself. Meanwhile, "Star Wars" veteran John Boyega brings the swagger as King Ghezo, the Dahomey ruler burdened with fending off his realm's many enemies in the early 19th century.

Add all that to its 94 critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and that should be incentive enough to get those who haven't seen it yet to finally catch "The Woman King" while it's streaming on Prime Video ... which brings us to the part of the film that's not so flattering.