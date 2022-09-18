The Old Guard Taught Gina Prince-Bythewood A Vital Lesson For The Woman King

Gina Prince-Bythewood made her name making tremendous dramas that I feel never got the proper respect that they deserved. Partly, this is due to the fact that she makes movies about women, which generally don't get as much respect as they should. Partly, it's because her best work were romances, such as "Love & Basketball" and "Beyond the Lights," a genre that has rarely gotten its proper due since the turn of the 21st century. These romances were also connected to the worlds of women's basketball and pop music, respectively, which many see as trivial.

This was not the lane Prince-Bythewood always saw herself in, though. At the heart of these films is classic Hollywood entertainment, and she looked to bring that to the action genre as well. She had signed up to make "Silver & Black" for Marvel and Sony, which would have been a film about Silver Sable and Black Cat from the Spider-Man universe, but that project fell apart. From that, she hopped over to another comic book property in "The Old Guard," which starred Charlize Theron and was released on Netflix in 2020. While I don't think "The Old Guard" is great cinema, it provided a much-needed respite from the horrors of the height of the pandemic.

For someone directing large-scale action for the first time, Gina Prince-Bythewood handled things admirably. The set pieces weren't necessarily the most inventive. However, they were very well-shot, and Prince-Bythewood had an inherent knack for action geography. It was a great place to build from, and boy howdy, did she build on it for "The Woman King," her 19th century African epic. Filmmaking is evolution, and Gina Prince-Bythewood knows how to use each film as something from which to learn.