Cate Blanchett Nearly Played A Second Lord Of The Rings Character In The Hobbit

Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" opens with an unforgettable narration. Lady Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) speaks partly in Elvish before recounting the blood-soaked history of the One Ring, the rise and (supposed) fall of Sauron, and how the ring eventually found its way to the Shire. Blanchett's hypnotic voice immediately sets the tone for Jackson's interpretation of J.R.R. Tolkien's epic saga, providing crucial context without sounding like an obligatory lore drop. Later on, Galadriel graciously hosts the titular Fellowship of the Ring and tests Frodo (Elijah Wood) while projecting a corrupted image of herself, which is easily one of the scariest scenes in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

While Galadriel gets limited screentime throughout Jackson's trilogy (and "The Hobbit" movies), we could've had a few extra minutes with Blanchett playing a second character in the franchise. Per Empire's latest anniversary issue for "The Lord of the Rings," Blanchett also wanted to play a Dwarf, but things didn't work out due to scheduling conflicts:

"When they were going to do 'The Hobbit', I called Pete [Jackson] up and said, 'Look, I know she's not in the book, but I'll just come and hang out and hold the script.' I went back for a week or so to do my little bit. Then I said, 'Can I play a Dwarf?' Pete said, 'Yeah: there's a feast scene, and I'm going to be in it, and you can be my wife.' I think I was in a play or something in Australia, and it couldn't happen. But it's so emblematic of Pete and his collaborators that if someone had had an idea, he would absolutely incorporate it."

It's a shame that the Dwarf cameo didn't happen, but Jackson's creative openness speaks volumes about the collaborative nature of his work.