A CSI Star Played Gilligan's Island's Bob Denver In A Forgotten Movie About The Sitcom
Actor Jon Wellner first appeared on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" in the fifth-season episode "Unbearable," playing a character named Sam Tracy. His first time playing his regular role of Henry Andrews wasn't until later in the season, however, in the episode "Iced." Henry Andrews would go on to be a semi-regular on the series from seasons six through eleven, and would become one of the central cast members for seasons twelve through its fifteenth and final season. Ultimately, Wellner appeared on 114 episodes as Henry.
It was the actor's highest-profile gig. Both before and after "CSI" — the best "CSI" series by our measure — Wellner made one-shot appearances on various other popular TV dramas. He was in an episode of "Judging Amy," and an episode of "NCIS." He turned up on "Bones," on "Shameless," and on "Vanished." He also had small roles in a few feature films, including "Evan Almighty" and "Ocean's Thirteen."
Wellner also had a very notable gig in 2001 playing Bob Denver/Gilligan in the documentary film "Surviving Gilligan's Island." The film, which aired on CBS, was a collection of interviews with original "Gilligan's Island" cast members Denver, Dawn Wells, and Russell Johnson. Tina Louise didn't participate, and Alan Hale, Jim Backus, and Natalie Shafer had all passed. Denver, Wells, and Johnson told anecdotes about their time working on "Gilligan's Island" in the 1960s, and a cast of new actors recreated their stories on recreated sets. There was a meta-quality to the film, as occasionally the original "Gilligan's" actors would interact with the people playing them; Dawn Wells was seen arranging the hair of actress Samantha Harris, who played Wells' younger self. Wellner did a crackerjack job playing Bob Denver.
Sadly, "Surviving Gilligan's Island" is not on streaming.
Jon Wellner played Bob Denver in Surviving Gilligan's Island
In addition to Jon Wellner as Bob Denver and Samantha Harris as Dawn Wells, Michael Wiseman played Russell Johnson, Kristen Dalton played Tina Louise, Eric Allan Kramer played Alan Hale, E.J. Peaker played Natalie Schafer, and Steve Vinovich played Jim Backus. The new actors do an uncanny job of capturing the voices and mannerisms of the "Gilligan's Island" cast, especially Wellner and Kramer.
"Surviving Gilligan's Island" is less of a movie and more of a general meditation on "Gilligan's Island" and its place in popular culture. It covered the main production of the series from its inception in 1963 through cancelation in 1967. It also covers some of the latter-day "Gilligan's Island" TV movie sequels. It's worth remembering that "Gilligan's Island" was massively popular when it first aired, and thanks to a sweet syndication deal, remained on the air in reruns for literally decades.
"Surviving Gilligan's Island" doesn't just have interviews and recreations but also a quick poll (of only 21 people) as to who the most desirable character of the series was between Ginger and Mary Ann. Mary Ann won by a single vote. The movie also serves as a tribute to Backus, Hale, and Shafer, and ends with Denver, Wells, and Johnson talking about how much they are missed. Louise, perhaps infamously, didn't participate in this film or, indeed, in too many "Gilligan's Island" fan events and reunion specials. Some assumed, because of the refusal, that Louise hated her time on "Gilligan's Island" but she has gone on the record on how she really felt about the series. She actually loved it.
As of this writing, Louise is the only surviving cast member of "Gilligan's Island." Meanwhile, resourceful internet sleuths can find "Surviving Gilligan's Island" online easily enough.