A CSI Star Played Gilligan's Island's Bob Denver In A Forgotten Movie About The Sitcom

Actor Jon Wellner first appeared on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" in the fifth-season episode "Unbearable," playing a character named Sam Tracy. His first time playing his regular role of Henry Andrews wasn't until later in the season, however, in the episode "Iced." Henry Andrews would go on to be a semi-regular on the series from seasons six through eleven, and would become one of the central cast members for seasons twelve through its fifteenth and final season. Ultimately, Wellner appeared on 114 episodes as Henry.

It was the actor's highest-profile gig. Both before and after "CSI" — the best "CSI" series by our measure — Wellner made one-shot appearances on various other popular TV dramas. He was in an episode of "Judging Amy," and an episode of "NCIS." He turned up on "Bones," on "Shameless," and on "Vanished." He also had small roles in a few feature films, including "Evan Almighty" and "Ocean's Thirteen."

Wellner also had a very notable gig in 2001 playing Bob Denver/Gilligan in the documentary film "Surviving Gilligan's Island." The film, which aired on CBS, was a collection of interviews with original "Gilligan's Island" cast members Denver, Dawn Wells, and Russell Johnson. Tina Louise didn't participate, and Alan Hale, Jim Backus, and Natalie Shafer had all passed. Denver, Wells, and Johnson told anecdotes about their time working on "Gilligan's Island" in the 1960s, and a cast of new actors recreated their stories on recreated sets. There was a meta-quality to the film, as occasionally the original "Gilligan's" actors would interact with the people playing them; Dawn Wells was seen arranging the hair of actress Samantha Harris, who played Wells' younger self. Wellner did a crackerjack job playing Bob Denver.

Sadly, "Surviving Gilligan's Island" is not on streaming.