Every CSI Show, Ranked
It goes without saying that Anthony E. Zuiker's "CSI" franchise is a bona fide juggernaut. With that being said, some folks might not realize just how popular it was during (and after) its pop cultural heyday. One year after ending, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" — the show that started it all — remained the most watched series on the planet, a feat that it achieved on more than one occasion. What's more, it had some real-life ramifications on the American legal process, but more on that later.
Most of "CSI's" spin-offs have also been successful, but as is often the case with long-running franchises, the quality of each show varies. As of this writing, the CBS procedural saga boasts five shows, all of which bring a different style and flavor to the table. As such, we have decided to rank all of them — the good and the bad — and determine which "CSI" show ranks at the top. So, without further ado, here is /Film's definitive ranking of the Zuiker's franchise.
5. CSI: Cyber
"CSI: Cyber" looks like an exciting series on paper, but don't let its appealing qualities deceive you. The spin-off, which aired from 2015 until 2016, boasts an all-star cast that includes Patricia Arquette, Ted Danson, and James Van Der Beek — all of whom have a strong track record for producing good work. The story, meanwhile, chronicles a ragtag group of ex-cyber criminals who use their abilities to solve technological crimes for the FBI — a premise unlike anything else in the franchise that should have led to some entertaining viewing. So, what went wrong?
The biggest problem with "CSI: Cyber" is that it's boring. Despite its premise teasing an outlier series that stands apart from its franchise counterparts, "Cyber" is riddled with cliches and fails to bring any new ideas to the fold. The series also fails to make the most of its talented cast, but their natural charms ensure that the show is somewhat watchable, despite the writing leaving a lot to be desired.
CBS canceled "CSI: Cyber" after 31 episodes, with ratings dropping after the network moved it to Sundays. The change meant that the series had to compete with NFL games, and average "CSI" spin-offs are no match for the drawing power of football.
4. CSI: NY
The "CSI" franchise's third installment moves the action to the Big Apple, with Gary Sinise's Mac Taylor heading the crime lab that investigates incidents around the city. Mac is a tragic character who lost his wife in the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001, making him one of the more sympathetic heroes in the entire "CSI" universe. With that said, the series he's part of isn't a highlight of the franchise.
By no means is "CSI: NY" a bad show — it ticks all of the boxes that viewers want to see in a detective procedural. However, the New York spin-off is a victim of repetition, with the crime-of-the-week too often being connected to the team member investigating it. As one Redditor summarized, "How, in [sic] a city of 8 million, does every murder happen to be connected to at least one of the team? Weird. Otherwise, good show."
Despite shortcomings here and there, "CSI: NY" is an entertaining crime drama with some dark and gritty storylines. It's also one of the more successful entries in the franchise, having lasted nine seasons between 2004 and 2013.
3. CSI: Vegas
"CSI: Vegas" serves as a sequel to the original series, and it's an entertaining follow-up that brings a sense of energy to the long-running franchise. The story follows Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) and her team as they solve crimes in Sin City, which can range from investigating mannequin-themed murders to getting to the bottom of mysterious disappearances. This franchise has never struggled to come up with interesting stories, and "Vegas" has some doozies.
That said, it's the cast and characters that give "CSI: Vegas" its charm. Maxine is the type of lovable chief who commands respect and can't get enough caffeine. We also have the great Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon) and Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria), the very competent agents whose relationship is rife with sexual tension. Even side characters, like the witty Chris Park (Jay Lee), bring a lot of personality to the series.
"CSI: Vegas" also gave O.G. fans to catch up with some cast members from the past. Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sadie Sidle (Jorja Fox), Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), and David Hodges (Wallace Langham) are among some of the original plays to appear in the series, and they're as good as ever. Sadly, "CSI: Vegas" was canceled after three seasons and CBS has yet to greenlight any more shows under the "CSI" umbrella. If "Vegas" ultimately proves to be the franchise's swansong, it was a strong way to go out.
2. CSI: Miami
"CSI: Miami" isn't the best show of the bunch, but it's arguably the most entertaining and aesthetically pleasing. Starring David Caruso and Emily Procter, the story follows an elite branch of the titular city's police department as they do what they do best. But what makes it so good?
If you like your entertainment with a hint of over-the-top cheese, "CSI: Miami" is the series for you. Caruso's sunglasses-sporting Horatio Caine character is the king of one-liners, and the series features more action sequences than its counterparts (which goes a long way for viewers who enjoy living life a quarter-mile at a time). Lots of great detective series are elevated by their action sequences, and "CSI: Miami" is no different.
Of course, any series set in Miami is going to make the most of sun-drenched visuals and the city's culture. One of the standout episodes, "High Octane," takes place in the world of street racing, and it isn't uncommon to see speedboats, yachts, and other cool vehicles throughout the series. "CSI: Miami" retains the elements that make the other shows in the overarching saga great, while adding an extra sprinkling of fun to the proceedings.
1. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is one of the longest-running dramas in the history of U.S. television. The series debuted in 2000 and lasted until 2015, producing 335 episodes during its 15-season run. Longevity doesn't always mean that a series is good, but "CSI" lasted as long because its forensics-based spin on the procedural genre captivated viewers for all those years.
The influence of "CSI" cannot be understated. The series' popularity created a phenomenon known as the "CSI effect," which saw real-life jurors demand to see more forensic evidence during criminal trials, similar to how events play out in the show's courtroom scenes. Anthony E. Zuiker's drama literally informed some people's view of law enforcement practices — and seemingly made jurors more interested in the facts. Is that a bad thing?
"CSI" also contains the franchise's most interesting storylines, such as the "Miniature Killer" arc which sees the team investigate an unpredictable murderer who leaves detailed dioramas at the scene of the crime. Or how about the "For Warwick" episode, which shocked viewers with an unexpected death at the time? "CSI: Crime Scene of Investigation" is full of memorable episodes and moments, and that's why it's the franchise's finest hour.