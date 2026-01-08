Every CSI Show, Ranked

It goes without saying that Anthony E. Zuiker's "CSI" franchise is a bona fide juggernaut. With that being said, some folks might not realize just how popular it was during (and after) its pop cultural heyday. One year after ending, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" — the show that started it all — remained the most watched series on the planet, a feat that it achieved on more than one occasion. What's more, it had some real-life ramifications on the American legal process, but more on that later.

Most of "CSI's" spin-offs have also been successful, but as is often the case with long-running franchises, the quality of each show varies. As of this writing, the CBS procedural saga boasts five shows, all of which bring a different style and flavor to the table. As such, we have decided to rank all of them — the good and the bad — and determine which "CSI" show ranks at the top. So, without further ado, here is /Film's definitive ranking of the Zuiker's franchise.