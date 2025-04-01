Why Patricia Arquette And Ted Danson's CSI: Cyber Was Canceled

To be clear, "CSI: Cyber" didn't come to a close after 31 episodes because NFL games were airing on a competing network, but because they were airing on CBS — resulting in the bumping of "Cyber" when games ran long or the football schedule otherwise took precedence (per Deadline). Game days made the show's new episodes air much later at night, and that likely stopped viewers with a limited viewing window — or early bedtimes — from tuning in consistently. Still, the series' ratings remained fairly stable throughout its second season; they just weren't high enough to compare to other CBS hits at the time.

In the end, as noted by Deadline, "CBS: Cyber" was canceled as a result of low ratings, a problem that surely wasn't helped by scheduling issues and an inconsistent time slot. It also didn't help that, by most accounts, the show wasn't good. Only roughly one-third of critics and audiences featured on Rotten Tomatoes reported liking the series, leaving it with a pretty abysmal 34% critical score. (Audiences were 1% more generous at 35%.) Vulture's Margaret Lyons called the show a "useless chore," referencing an outlandish pilot plot related to babies being stolen on baby monitors and auctioned off online. Several other critics also mentioned the baby plot, and while the second season was clearly designed to revamp some of what didn't work with the first, "CSI: Cyber" was ultimately deemed a failed experiment from a lagging franchise that already strained credulity at every turn.

The clearest silver lining of the show's cancellation came for Danson, who could've spent the next several years trapped on post-football CBS, talking about how scary the internet is. Instead, he kicked off a second career renaissance when he began starring as quirky celestial being Michael in NBC's acclaimed series "The Good Place" just three months after "CSI: Cyber" signed off. It's the perfect crime: a role so great in a show so fantastic that it made just about everyone forget "CSI: Cyber" even existed.