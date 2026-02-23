The Shrek Character You Forgot Was Played By Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton

In Chris Miller's 2011 animated fairy tale mashup film "Puss in Boots," the titular kitty (Antonio Banderas), a dangerous outlaw, dreams of retrieving a clutch of legendary golden eggs from a legendary goose. The eggs, as fairy tales have told us, can only be retrieved via climbing a magical beanstalk into a skybound castle, and the only way to grow such a beanstalk is to plant magical beans.

The beans in question happen to be in the possession of Jack and Jill, the mythic couple best known for attempting to fetch a pail of water, but failing so badly that Jack fractured his skull. Jill, legend has it, also had quite a fall, although her injuries are not a matter of record. Fairy tales and accompanying illustrations typically depict Jack and Jill as children, but in "Puss in Boots," they are grizzled, outsize adults who run their own criminal enterprise. When Puss tries to steal Jack and Jill's magic beans, Jack whips out a pistol and opens fire.

There is a lot more to the plot of "Puss in Boots," including the true motivations of Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis), the capabilities of a rival cat named Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek), and the true nature of the above-mentioned goose. Jack and Jill also have a much more involved role in the story, but I shant reveal that here to preserve any potential surprises.

What you might not have recognized is that Jack and Jill are played by, of all people, Billy Bob Thornton and Amy Sedaris.