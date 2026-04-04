Jake Gyllenhaal Regrets Starring In This Disney Fantasy Movie That Never Got A Sequel

Plenty of actors come to regret passing on a movie. Leonardo DiCaprio missed out on "Boogie Nights" and came to regret it, and we all know the story of Will Smith and "The Matrix." But sometimes, actors regret accepting a role in a movie. There are many reasons an actor might take on a role: lack of other options, the opportunity to work with a specific crew or director, or the chance to get a bigger paycheck and prove they can be a bonafide blockbuster movie star.

Like those other performers, Jake Gyllenhaal is not immune to career mistakes. Though he's a fantastic actor who made a name for himself in some of the best indie and genre movies of the 2000s and 2010s, he's had some less-than-stellar encounters with the summer blockbuster. Specifically, Gyllenhaal was the lead in one of the worst video game adaptations of all time, the 2010 movie "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time." Based on the video game series of the same name by Jordan Mechner, the film was mediocre and forgettable. The choice to cast Gyllenhaal as a Persian prince was not just problematic, but the actor was wasted as a would-be swashbuckler with little charisma.

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Gyllenhaal once talked about the controversial video game adaptation and what he took from it with a tinge of regret in his words. "I think I learned a lot from that movie in that I spend a lot of time trying to be very thoughtful about the roles that I pick and why I'm picking them," Gyllenhaal explained. "And you're bound to slip up and be like, 'That wasn't right for me,' or 'That didn't fit perfectly.' There have been a number of roles like that. And then a number of roles that do."