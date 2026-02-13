Netflix Is Streaming Cillian Murphy And Brie Larson's 2016 Action Flop That Needs More Fans

As the biggest streamer in the game, Netflix needs a constant supply of "content" to satiate its subscribers. Luckily, film history is strewn with forgotten and underseen movies, and the streamer has become pretty adept at sifting through the cinematic sediment to unearth them. For example, Netflix previously unearthed the 2007 Emily Blunt-led supernatural horror movie "Wind Chill," and now it's got "Free Fire," a Cillian Murphy and Brie Larson-starring action comedy that's well worth a watch.

"Free Fire" was directed by Ben Wheatley, who also co-wrote the script with Amy Jump. The British filmmaker's first directorial effort was 2009's "Down Terrace" but he's since made multiple movies, many of which have become cult classics like the psychological horror flick "Kill List," and the stylish Tom Hiddleston-led dystopian nightmare "High Rise." Wheatley had even directed several memorable "Doctor Who" episodes before he surprised everyone by signing on to direct the silly 2023 shark sequel "Meg 2: The Trench." That Jason Statham actioner was, however, an aberration in the grand scheme of Wheatley's filmography as almost all his other projects have been smaller, indie-style ventures, "Free Fire" included.

Like so many Wheatley films, "Free Fire" defies easy explanation. Put simply, the 2016 movie is one long shoot out between a bunch of gangsters and arms dealers. But it's the little touches of humanity and the comedic sensibility that make "Free Fire" such a delightfully offbeat ride.