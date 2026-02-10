Emily Blunt's Forgotten Supernatural Horror Movie Is A Netflix Hidden Gem

Before playing Mary Poppins, starring in Oscar-winning Christopher Nolan films, and marrying John Krasinski, Emily Blunt appeared in an overlooked horror flick — one that came out a year after her breakthrough turn in "The Devil Wears Prada." Sadly, the movie in question, "Wind Chill" didn't have anywhere near the impact of director David Frankel's beloved comedy drama right before that. But that's not to say it isn't worth a revisit, especially since it's streaming right now on Netflix.

Back in 2007, Blunt was riding a nice little post-"Devil Wears Prada" wave. It would be a while before she risked her life for one of Denis Villeneuve's best movies in 2015's "Sicario" or starred alongside Tom Cruise in his best sci-fi movie, "Edge of Tomorrow." But her star was very much on the rise, and 2007 was busy for the young actor, who appeared in four films that year: "The Jane Austen Book Club," "Dan in Real Life," "Charlie Wilson's War," and "Wind Chill."

The last of these movies saw Blunt portray a college student who shares a ride home for the holidays with a classmate. After being involved in a near-miss, however, the pair become stranded and encounter the ghosts of those who perished on thae snowy, deserted roadway. Is "Wind Chill" one of the best horror movies ever made? I think you already know the answer to that. Is it worth a watch anyway? Absolutely.