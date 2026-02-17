Avengers: Age Of Ultron's Failures Taught Marvel An Invaluable Lesson

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" was a major moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arriving at a time when Marvel Studios felt downright invincible. Just three years earlier, box office smash hit "The Avengers" redefined blockbuster filmmaking and made more than $1.5 billion worldwide. The eyes of the world were on director Joss Whedon's follow-up, and though it was also hugely successful on paper, it taught Marvel a crucial lesson going forward.

In the book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," it's explained that the critical reception to "Age of Ultron" was "markedly less enthusiastic" than the reaction to "The Avengers." Many view "Age of Ultron" as one of Marvel's most underrated movies, but it's impossible to deny that the response to it was more mixed. It's a far more bloated movie with a lot on its mind.

Whedon struggled to top his own standards while tying together various MCU storylines. "Age of Ultron" pushed Whedon away from making more Marvel movies in no small part because it was so chaotic. He compared the experience to "coming out of a crucible." In the book, he had this to say about it:

"There are parts of it where I'm like, 'That could have been better.' But don't get me wrong, there are parts of it where I think, 'That's exactly where it needs to be.' I look at the conflict, and it's hard to deal with sometimes. And then I look at the movie and I'm like, 'Everything that I was trying to say, it's all here.'"

The book explains that the producers, such as Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige, understood Whedon's exhaustion and had no ill-will about his candor. The entire experience forced the company to re-assess its approach to sequels from that point on.