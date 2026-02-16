This Steven Spielberg Movie Shares An Oscar Record No Director Wants

Steven Spielberg and the Academy Awards have long had a complicated relationship. When the wunderkind filmmaker failed to earn a Best Director nomination for "Jaws" in 1976, there was a whiff of resentment in the air. While the blockbuster was deemed worthy of a Best Picture nomination, voters opted to give Federico Fellini a nod for directing "Amarcord" over Spielberg. In the Academy's defense, though, it was a ludicrously competitive field after the landmark year for movies that was 1975. Indeed, the other nominees were Robert Altman ("Nashville"), Stanley Kubrick ("Barry Lyndon"), Sidney Lumet ("Dog Day Afternoon") and eventual winner Milos Forman ("One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"). Nevertheless, it felt like a pointed omission. A snub, even.

The Academy came around on Spielberg's genius soon enough, obviously, showering him with Best Director nods for "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Losing to Woody Allen for "Annie Hall" and Warren Beatty for "Reds" for those first two films was understandable, but Spielberg getting elbowed out for "E.T." by Richard Attenborough for the visually flat, sanctimonious monstrosity that is "Gandhi" was inexcusable. (Heck, Attenborough himself told Spielberg he'd made the better movie.)

Then, in 1985, the Academy appeared ready to make amends when it bestowed 11 nominations on Spielberg's adaptation of Alice Walker's novel "The Color Purple." Finally, he'd made a serious movie for adults. His storytelling brilliance felt like it had found a worthy, non-escapist subject in the Jim Crow South of the early 20th century. If you weren't weeping when Whoopi Goldberg's Celie reunited with her children, you were devoid of humanity. "The Color Purple" had everything going for it, and, shockingly, got nothing, tying with 1977's "The Turning Point" for the record of most Oscar nods without a win.