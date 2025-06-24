The Academy Egregiously Snubbed Jaws In These Major Oscar Categories

Perhaps the most notable Oscars snub of them all was in the Best Director category, where Steven Spielberg missed the boat. Given that Spielberg endured one of the most tumultuous productions in Hollywood history and still managed to craft a film as compelling as he did, his snub still stings to this day. Spielberg not only mastered the thrills and tension of the story, particularly in the film's most horrific sequences, but he also found the humanity within the film's main characters, bringing out excellent performances from the cast.

Spielberg's raw reaction to getting snubbed was captured on film, where he expressed his belief that he was "beaten out by [Federico] Fellini" for one of the nomination slots. History is clearly on Steven Spielberg's side, but to play devil's advocate, the Best Director category at the 48th Academy Awards featured one of the most insane rosters in the ceremony's history: Federico Fellini for "Amarcord," Stanley Kubrick for "Barry Lyndon," Sidney Lumet for "Dog Day Afternoon," Robert Altman for "Nashville," and the category's winner, Miloš Forman for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." Talk about a murderer's row.

Along with Steven Spielberg's snub, "Jaws" was ignored in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The films nominated that year included "Barry Lyndon," "The Man Who Would Be King," "Profumo di Donna," "The Sunshine Boys," and the winner, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." While "Jaws" is often discussed as a directorial achievement, one must not forget about the remarkable screenplay that was credited to both Peter Benchley, who wrote the script's first drafts based on his book, and Carl Gottlieb, who rewrote it during principal photography.

The script for "Jaws" explores timeless themes of political corruption and capitalism trumping public safety, while also telling a human, personal story through the eyes of one Martin Brody (Roy Scheider). Brody's world-weariness with his job as the police chief of Amity Island is juxtaposed with his family life, and conquering his phobia of the ocean plays into the inherent human attraction to stories of overcoming fear. While audiences initially flocked to theaters to see a killer shark, it was ultimately the human story at the core of "Jaws" that hooked people to see it over and over again.