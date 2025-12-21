Why 1975 Was The Best Year For Movies Ever

Prior to the release of Steven Spielberg's game-changing "Jaws" in the summer of 1975, Universal poured a then-unprecedented $700,000 of the movie's budget into TV advertising. This allowed the film's marketing team to air, in primetime, several 30-second "Jaws" trailers in the two nights before its arrival. This was the first proper marketing blitz in Hollywood history. What's more, the initial plan was to release "Jaws" in 900 theaters in the U.S. at the same time, which was unheard of at the time. Most summer tentpoles prior to that remained in U.S. theaters for months, opening in larger cities before moving to smaller and smaller cities as the season elapsed. Only smaller B-movies were given wide releases all at once. The thinking was that lower-quality films wouldn't survive a nationwide tour, so they hit every market at the same time, hoping for a quick buck before word got out that it was a stinker.

The 900-theater plan was eventually reduced, but "Jaws" still opened on hundreds of screens. The wide release, paired with the marketing blitz, more or less formed the modern notion of the Hollywood blockbuster. It also helped that "Jaws" was a widely beloved horror movie that is still watched to this day. Spielberg made a high quality creature feature that, to employ a cliché, captured the public's imagination.

Thanks to "Jaws," the film industry was never the same again. When we think of an "event" film, even 50 years later, we still think of everything "Jaws" set up and accomplished. And 1975 was a crackerjack year at the theater besides. So many soon-to-be-classic movies were released that year, many of which are still being studied — and, in select cases, still being screened with relative regularity in theaters — to this day.