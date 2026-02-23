Before Joker, Joaquin Phoenix Briefly Played A DC Superhero In A Forgotten TV Show

Joaquin Phoenix appeared in one of the most successful DC movies of all time with "Joker" and one of the most disappointing with "Joker: Folie a Deux." But before he put fans through that rollercoaster he actually portrayed a DC superhero. That is, he briefly became a version of Superboy in a show that almost nobody remembers but which is a fascinating snapshot of late-'80s comic book entertainment.

Now that the newly-established DC Universe is up and running, DC Studios co-head James Gunn has several choices for what he might direct next, one of which is a "Superboy" movie. Should he do so, it would be the first project to feature Superboy as the main character since the late '80s/early '90s "Superboy" series. This little-known superhero show was created by Alexander Salkind and Ilya Salkind, the same producers behind Richard Donner's 1978 blockbuster blueprint "Superman." In the late '80s, the Salkinds still had the rights to make productions based on their original deal with Warner Bros. for the "Superman" movies. However, they had sold the rights to Supes himself, which meant they had to use the "Superboy" name for their TV show instead.

Focusing on the college years of Clark Kent, the series debuted as "Superboy" in 1988 with John Haymes Newton starring as the titular hero. Stacy Haiduk played his friend and love interest Lana Lang, and Scott James Wells played Lex Luthor. The show would undergo two major overhauls during its four-season run but before any of that happened, Phoenix appeared in a season 1 episode that saw him suit up as Superboy himself.