Marvel's Kevin Feige Says He Knows What Should Win Best Picture At The 2026 Oscars

When the Oscar nominations were announced on January 22, 2026, even I was surprised when Ryan Coogler's blockbuster Southern horror movie "Sinners" absolutely blew its competition out of the water. Not only did Coogler become the seventh Black director nominated in Academy history (which is both astounding and embarrassing for the Academy, frankly), but the movie broke an overall nomination record with a whopping 16 nods, including one in the brand-new casting category. It may or may not win at the actual Oscars, which are set to take place on March 15 ... but Marvel's head honcho Kevin Feige thinks it should win Best Picture just thanks to one scene.

In a profile of Coogler in The Hollywood Reporter by David Canfield, Feige — who worked with Coogler on both "Black Panther" movies — gave a specific shout-out to a sequence that happens in the film's second act. I'll circle back to the whole situation with the juke joint, but the gist is that a young musician, Sammy (Miles Caton), performs for an adoring crowd ... and his talent summons both his ancestors and descendants in an absolutely stunning sequence where musicians from all over the African and Black diaspora join him in his performance, so to speak. This is meant to indicate that Miles' music can create magic and reach through time, and Feige loved it.

"The music was incredibly meaningful to me, and I told Ryan that my jaw was on the floor," Feige told Canfield of this scene. "It should win best picture for that alone," he clarified. "The Academy doesn't always, in my opinion, recognize the movies that are most relevant for audiences today. But, boy, did they hit it with this one." Honestly, when the guy's right, he's right.