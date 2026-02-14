A White Lotus Star's 2020 Sci-Fi Movie About AI Should Be Your Next Netflix Watch

Netflix is full of overlooked and underseen films that are more than deserving of your attention. Take "Archive," for example, a 2020 sci-fi film that stars Theo James of "The White Lotus" fame. The film's debut was somewhat undermined by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's just waiting to be discovered on Netflix and seems even more pertinent to our cultural discourse now than it did upon its initial release.

After playing Tobias "Four" Eaton in the "Divergent" film series, James appeared in multiple films, including a regrettable role in what is arguably Billy Bob Thornton's worst ever movie, "London Fields." Thankfully, that didn't slow him down too much. In 2022, James gained widespread attention for his role as Cameron Sullivan in season 2 of "The White Lotus," a bigger, bolder, and stranger installment of the HBO series that proved hugely successful.

Since then, he's played the lead role in Guy Ritchie's Netflix series "The Gentlemen" and starred in Osgood Perkins' 2025 Stephen King adaptation "The Monkey." But there is one particular overlooked gem in James' filmography in which the British star delivered one of his best performances: "Archive." The sci-fi movie with a crazy twist has great reviews and a solid premise, so now's the time to check it out if you missed it back in 2020 — which you almost certainly did, given its unfortunate debut amid the pandemic.