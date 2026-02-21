Why Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan Went To Therapy After His Marvel Role

Inhabiting a character as fully as possible can be a difficult task — and during an interview to promote his Oscar-nominated turn as twins in "Sinners," Michael B. Jordan revealed that his superhero movie "Black Panther" put him in such a weird headspace that he went to therapy after playing the film's villain, Erik "Killmonger" Stevens.

If you've seen director Ryan Coogler's 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie "Black Panther, you likely recall that Erik, cast out of his rightful home of Wakanda, returns to the secluded and technologically advanced African nation to challenge his cousin Prince T'Challa (the late, great Chadwick Boseman) for the throne. Erik, as we learn, is an orphan and suffered through a lonely childhood ... and as Jordan revealed on CBS Sunday Morning, he put himself in a rough mental state for the film to make his performance as convincing as possible. As he put it:

"So, for a while in preparation for that role, I didn't really speak to my family that much. I was kind of isolated a bit. I went to my hole and tried to live like he would have lived for a bit, whatever that process was. After the movie, it kind of stuck with me for a bit. Went to therapy, talked about it, found a way to kind of just decompress. I think at that point, I was still learning that I needed to decompress from a character."

After saying acting can be "solitary," Jordan said that he realized he couldn't be happy being so isolated ... and therapy was necessary. "That's something I'm not ashamed of at all and very proud of," he clarified. "It definitely helped me throughout the years and to this day, of trying to be a good communicator and well-rounded person inside and out."