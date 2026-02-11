Star Trek's William Shatner Nearly Rejected His Super Bowl 2026 Commercial For A Sad Reason

The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror, which means another NFL season is in the books. It also means we have a bunch of big commercials to discuss. Many of 2026's best Super Bowl commercials were truly great and memorable. Others? The less said, the better. Somewhere in the middle of the pack was William Shatner's humorous Raisin Bran commercial, loaded with not-so-subtle bathroom jokes and "Will Shat" giving people cereal to increase their fiber intake.

It's a funny ad and a solid use of Shatner's talents. However, the "Star Trek" alum nearly turned it down. Why? Well, the name "Will Shat" actually brought up some not-so-fond memories from his childhood days of being bullied about his last name and its phonetic similarities to a specific word, as the actor explained to Entertainment Weekly:

"I haven't lost those apprehensions. I mean, I used to get into fights when I was a kid in the locker room. They'd kid me about that. I'd say, 'Don't call me that!' and I'd fight them. It was a sore spot as a child. And then adults stopped doing it. But it lurks, and for them to find it was, in itself, a kind of discovery."

The actor has been fairly open about his insecurities over the years. Shatner's height insecurity even forced a change to a "Star Trek" episode back in the day. Ultimately, though, he was able to reckon with his past and come to terms with Kellogg's, bringing the ad to life.

"Kellogg's wanted to do a Super Bowl commercial talking about fiber, which makes you crap really well — you s*** really well with fiber," Shatner mused. "And the problem was: how do you make that amusing? How do you get a laugh on that? And that's what they worked on."