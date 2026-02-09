2026 Super Bowl: 5 Best Commercials Ranked
The internet has ruined Super Bowl movie trailers and commercials as they are instantly available on platforms like YouTube. While that's fine, it lessens the fun factor, which can create a level of cynicism among viewers. That said, the NFL's biggest game of the year is still a premier destination for witnessing entertaining ads for new releases and brand products, and the 2026 Super Bowl was no different. What's more, those who tuned in to watch the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots were probably tickled by some of the commercials.
2022's Super Bowl LVI was a notable year for entertaining ads, airing the most expensive game commercial in history at the time of its release. It remains to be seen if this year's commercials will produce anything as culturally well-received or financially historic as that banner event, but it doesn't matter. The 2026 Super Bowl treated us to some great commercials featuring A-list celebrities and humorous concepts. With that in mind, here are the five ads that made a positive impact.
5. Chris Hemsworth's Amazon Alexa+ commercial is a spooky treat
Amazon Alexa's Super Bowl commercials are interesting for the way in which they play into our fears of technological growth. For example, the 2022 ad starring Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost imagines a world where Alexa reads minds and causes marriage problems, which will absolutely happen someday. Weird marketing, right? Especially since these ads are aimed at selling a technologically advanced product. Still, Amazon's approach is all the more entertaining for this reason.
The 2026 Alexa+ commercial with Chris Hemsworth is another tale of technological anxieties and domestic humor. In this one, the "Thor" star opposes the tech because it's AI, and he starts worrying about all the ways it might kill him. There are snakes, bears, and drowning, so don't watch it if you're easily squeamish.
Of course, Hemsworth eventually comes around to Alexa+ when she starts booking him massages and such. For the most part, though, it's yet another example of Amazon exploiting real-world concerns about technology in a self-deprecating manner to shift a product — like a Paul Verhoeven movie without the gore. Whether is Alexa+ is good for our society is a debate for another time, but Hemsworth's goofiness makes this commercial enjoyable.
4. Benson Boone and Ben Stiller's Instacart commercial is totally bananas
Who knew that the world needed a duet between Benson Boone and Ben Stiller? Well, maybe it didn't, but it's still an entertaining collaboration. This year's Instacart commercial sees the "American Idol" star and "Dodgeball" alum team up to perform a funky song about bananas, culminating in Stiller diving off a platform and crashing through a drum. It's a catchy musical number with a funny accompanying video, and Stiller and Boone deserve to headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show as a result.
Unlike some of the other commercials from this year's game, Stiller and Boone's effort also deserves praise for promoting healthy eating. The message behind the song is that Instacart shoppers can buy bananas that suit their specific preferences, and we can't argue with that. Brands are forced to shell out the big bucks to produce and air Super Bowl ads, so if extravagant capitalism must define the annual game, at least use it to promote fruit.
3. Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos team up for a Squarespace commercial
Did anyone have Yorgos Lanthimos-directed Super Bowl commercials on their 2026 bingo card? The provocative Greek auteur helmed two ads featuring A-listers like George Clooney and frequent collaborator Emma Stone, but they are much tamer than "Bugonia." The Squarespace commercial starring Stone is the better of the two, but that's no knock against Clooney (we love you, George).
Like the rest of Lanthimos' filmography, his and Stone's latest collaboration is artistic and stands out from the pack. The video takes on the form of a public service announcement as Stone discusses acquiring multiple domains with her name in them. In short, Stone's mad that someone else with the same name beat her to the punch in the past, robbing her of her dream website. There is an existential lesson at the heart of the tale — using Squarespace to build personal websites that align with our goals is good for the soul. As Stone advises in the commercial, "Build your website, and avoid years and years of anguish."
Shot in black-and-white and modestly staged, it's a simple commercial. However, it boasts Lanthimos' artistic flare and highlights Stone's comedic prowess and dramatic skills. Super Bowls have long been associated with frat houses, but this collaboration shows that commercials for the big game could play in arthouses.
2. Sabrina Carpenter eats her lover in a Pringles commercial
Sabrina Carpenter is known for performing chart-topping bangers and starring in their accompanying cinematic music videos. Therefore, it's unsurprising to find here at the heart of one of the best Super Bowl commercials of 2026. After bemoaning incompetent men in her hit song "Manchild," this ad for Pringles sees the pop star out to build her dream hunk, Pringleleo, from scratch. It's a tale as old as time, and it will go down a treat with viewers who enjoy a tragic love story.
The commercial depicts Carpenter assembling her new man with Pringles and going out on dates with him afterward. They attend sports games and red carpet events, only for their romance to suddenly end after Pringleleo is attacked by a group of fans and eaten.
Because Pringles are delicious, though, the distraught Carpenter can't resist snacking on the remains of her lover. She doesn't wash down the Pringles with an Espresso afterward, though, which is a missed opportunity for Carpenter to remain on brand. Still, it's a very funny ad.
1. Ben Affleck reboots Good Will Hunting for Dunkin' Donuts
"Good Will Hunting" is one of the best Ben Affleck movies ever made, so it's refreshing to see him poke fun at it in a donut commercial. The aptly titled "Good Will Dunkin'" reimagines the Oscar-winning mathematics drama as a sitcom, with Affleck sporting blond hair reminiscent of Matt Damon's character in the film.
The ad opens with a message detailing the fictional untold truth of "Good Will Hunting." Apparently, a much better version of the story exists in the form of a small-screen comedy, with a supporting cast that includes Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Alexander, Alfonso Ribeiro and other '90s sitcom legends. Affleck's character also works at Dunkin' in this version, spending his days being verbally lambasted by his colleagues and customers.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also makes an appearance, so the commercial scores extra points for being somewhat relevant to football. That said, you might come out of this one wishing that "Good Will Hunting" was a '90s sitcom, but for now, this version will have to do.