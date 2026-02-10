Mike Flanagan Is Directing Another Stephen King Movie, But A Perfect Version Already Exists

We all know Mike Flanagan loves himself some Stephen King, but this might be pushing it. The storyteller behind Netflix's "The Haunting" anthology series has already brought several stories by the world's foremost authority on horror to the screen, starting with "Gerald's Game" and continuing on to "Doctor Sleep" and, most recently, "The Life of Chuck." He's even currently in the process of re-imagining "Carrie" as a streaming series, with plans to do the same for "The Dark Tower" sometime after that. Now, Flanagan is gearing up to put his spin on yet another King work, this time in a format that the story has already been adapted to — and to widely celebrated effect.

According to Deadline, Flanagan has plans to write and direct a movie version of "The Mist" for Warner Bros. Pictures, drawing from King's novella of the same name (which was first published in 1980 as part of the horror anthology book "Dark Forces: New Stories of Suspense and Supernatural Horror"). It would make sense creatively for Flanagan to take on this movie, too (as we'll be getting into momentarily), if it weren't for one small hiccup. And by that, of course, I'm referring to filmmaker Frank Darabont having already famously brought "The Mist" to the big screen in 2007, the result of which was not just an all-time great Stephen King film (remember: we're talking about the same guy who directed "The Shawshank Redemption") but also one with an altered ending so devastatingly brutal that it even blew King away.