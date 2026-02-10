Why A Harry Potter Character Has Become The Unofficial Face Of Chinese New Year Celebrations

Draco Malfoy, the sneering Slytherin student and obnoxious antagonist in the "Harry Potter" movies, is experiencing an unforeseen resurgence thanks to the Chinese New Year.

In the Chinese zodiac, February 17, 2026 marks the beginning of the Year of the Horse, and people traditionally decorate their homes with the character "fu," which means good fortune and blessings. According to the BBC, Malfoy's name breaks down in Chinese as "Ma-er-fu," with "ma" being the word for "horse," so combining "ma" and "fu" bodes especially well for this particular year. E-commerce retailers are capitalizing on this trend, selling decorations featuring actor Tom Felton in character as Malfoy.

HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" TV series seems poised to resurrect the franchise after waning audience interest in Warner Bros.' misbegotten "Fantastic Beasts" films caused the studio to abort its plans to finish that saga. But unless the new show ends up being a ratings disaster (which seems unlikely), I think we're about to learn that "Harry Potter," as a piece of intellectual property, is going to live forever. In addition to being the subject of seemingly random instances of virality like this, it still has a stranglehold on the minds of a generation, and gigantic sums of money have been spent on things like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park lands which help keep it alive in people's minds when they're not reading the books or watching adaptations. Reasonable people can argue about whether or not this is a good thing, but Felton's probably feeling pretty good about the whole thing right about now.