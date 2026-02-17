Tell Me Lies Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer Says This Season 3 Couple Was Planned All Along [Exclusive]

Do not press play on any songs about yearning — like, for example, "Lua" by Bright Eyes — if you haven't watched the season 3 finale of "Tell Me Lies," titled "Are You Happy Now, That I'm on My Knees?" Spoilers follow!

When it comes to "Tell Me Lies," the steamy series created by Meaghan Oppenheimer and based on Carola Lovering's bestselling novel of the same name, even the most jaded viewer can be surprised by the way the story twists and turns ... especially because Oppenheimer has done such an excellent job of expanding the show's story past its source material. Still, even I — a longtime fan of both the book and show — was absolutely flabbergasted, in a good way, when inklings of a romance began between main characters Bree (Cat Missal) and Wrigley (Spencer House).

Bree and Wrigley have, up until season 3, been firmly attached to other people — Bree with the wealthy all-star student Evan (Branden Cook) and Wrigley with Bree's roommate Pippa (Sonia Mena) — as they all orbit around the show's main couple, Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco (Grace van Patten and Jackson White). As Oppenheimer exclusively told me, though, she was always thinking about a Bree and Wrigley romance.

"I mean, that was always something that was on the table from day one as a possibility, but everything can always change at the last minute. But what did surprise me was the way that Evan's turn in season 3 was unexpected," Oppenheimer noted, remarking on Evan's surprising season 3 heel turn. (More on that shortly.) "But I think finding Bree and Wrigley together, it just made a lot of sense, especially after season 2."