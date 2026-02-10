Johnny Cash Was A Major Fan Of Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-Winning Historical Epic

If you have even a passing familiarity with Joaquin Phoenix's body of work, you probably know that he played famous American singer Johnny Cash in a biopic. What you probably didn't know, though, is that Cash himself was a fan of one of Phoenix's other hugely successful movies: "Gladiator."

Some quick timeline notes here: "Gladiator" released in 2000, with Phoenix playing Commodus, the nakedly power-hungry and openly violent emperor who, as it happens, murdered the family of the film's titular gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) as well as his own dad Marcus Aurelius (the late Richard Harris). Cash passed away in 2003, and "Walk the Line," James Mangold's film that cast Phoenix as the musician and Reese Witherspoon as his long-suffering wife and creative collaborator, June Carter Cash, was released in 2005. What that means is that, sadly, Cash didn't get to see Phoenix play him on-screen, but he really liked Phoenix's performance in "Gladiator," apparently.

In an "Ask Me Anything" post on Reddit in 2014, Cash's son John Carter Cash told a commenter about his dad's love for "Gladiator." In response to a question about the famous musical couple's favorite books and films, the younger Cash replied, "He truly loved Russell Crowe in Gladiator. He really did. I met Russell Crowe last night and told him that." Phoenix also got the chance to meet Cash and discuss this groundbreaking historical epic, and apparently, the discussion went ... a bit differently.