Dave Bautista Was A Memorable Part Of Apple TV's Star-Studded Dystopian Sci-Fi Show
This post contains spoilers for the Apple TV sci-fi drama, "See."
Steven Knight's "Peaky Blinders" achieves the showrunner's personal goals while telling a sweeping familial saga rooted in history. Cillian Murphy's character, Tommy Shelby, is inspired by one of Knight's distant uncles, and some personality quirks shared by the Shelbys were directly drawn from the creator's ancestral anecdotes.
The same cannot be said about Knight's "See," the three-season Apple TV series whose bonkers premise feels far removed from objective reality. In fact, the idea that compelled Knight to write the show hinges on a somewhat grounded what-if scenario that soon evolves into an unpredictable roller coaster (via The Hollywood Reporter):
"I had an idea for a big what if: how would people get along if they couldn't see? If they have this important sense taken away from them? I thought, how could it occur? Six hundred years into the future, how has it worked out for humanity? I began to follow that thought process [...] I kept thinking the consequences through, and started thinking about people, and then I started to write."
Sure enough, "See" is set in the aftermath of a deadly virus that pushes humanity to near-extinction, where all descendants of survivors lose their sense of sight. Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) is the product of a culture that has found a way to thrive without vision, relying on a primitive hunter-gatherer instinct that incorporates myth and superstition into everyday beliefs. In season 2, Edo Voss (Dave Bautista) is introduced as Baba's vengeful brother, who quickly emerges as the primary antagonist of the series. While movies like "Knock at the Cabin" already prove that Bautista might be our best wrestler-turned-actor, we also need to consider his diverse television roles over the years, and "See" is definitely worth considering.
Dave Bautista is the essential ingredient that reinvigorates the premise of See
While "See" is admirably ambitious in its first season, it struggles to keep its outlandish ideas in check. On paper, the aftermath of the virus is intriguing: Society regresses to the point that the concept of sight is associated with nefarious witchcraft and shunned by most people. This makes survival more vicious than ever, justifying brutal violence within the framework of the show, whose inhabitants have no other way of defending themselves from harm. Season 1 yields mixed results with this setup, but things start heating up as soon as Bautista's Edo Voss graces our screens in the second season.
The focus shifts to the martial society of Trivantes, which is subtly defined by the rage that Edo carries in his heart. Through Edo, we come to understand Baba better, whose personality feels more complex by the time the brothers decide to go head-to-head. Their chemistry is aptly electrifying, so much so that Momoa and Bautista starred in a Prime Video action comedy together in January 2026. As Baba and Edo, the two engage in spectacular fights that don't factor in vision, making way for inventive choreography that allows the series to grow in the right direction.
Bautista imbues Edo with a frightening amount of righteous intensity, which he mentioned in an interview with Variety to explain the character's deep-rooted resentment:
"I'd never say Edo was a nice guy. But I think he's a product of his environment. I think that he believes that he's got good intentions. I think he believes he's doing what is best. I also think his relationship with Baba — I think his resentment comes from a rightful place."
That sounds about right. If you're a Bautista enthusiast, be sure to give "See" a chance.