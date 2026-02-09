Dave Bautista Was A Memorable Part Of Apple TV's Star-Studded Dystopian Sci-Fi Show

This post contains spoilers for the Apple TV sci-fi drama, "See."

Steven Knight's "Peaky Blinders" achieves the showrunner's personal goals while telling a sweeping familial saga rooted in history. Cillian Murphy's character, Tommy Shelby, is inspired by one of Knight's distant uncles, and some personality quirks shared by the Shelbys were directly drawn from the creator's ancestral anecdotes.

The same cannot be said about Knight's "See," the three-season Apple TV series whose bonkers premise feels far removed from objective reality. In fact, the idea that compelled Knight to write the show hinges on a somewhat grounded what-if scenario that soon evolves into an unpredictable roller coaster (via The Hollywood Reporter):

"I had an idea for a big what if: how would people get along if they couldn't see? If they have this important sense taken away from them? I thought, how could it occur? Six hundred years into the future, how has it worked out for humanity? I began to follow that thought process [...] I kept thinking the consequences through, and started thinking about people, and then I started to write."

Sure enough, "See" is set in the aftermath of a deadly virus that pushes humanity to near-extinction, where all descendants of survivors lose their sense of sight. Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) is the product of a culture that has found a way to thrive without vision, relying on a primitive hunter-gatherer instinct that incorporates myth and superstition into everyday beliefs. In season 2, Edo Voss (Dave Bautista) is introduced as Baba's vengeful brother, who quickly emerges as the primary antagonist of the series. While movies like "Knock at the Cabin" already prove that Bautista might be our best wrestler-turned-actor, we also need to consider his diverse television roles over the years, and "See" is definitely worth considering.