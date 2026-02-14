William Shatner, Wil Wheaton, And More Starred In This Forgotten HBO Series

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's astonishing to remember what a cultural force "Tales from the Crypt" was back in the 1990s. The original series debuted on HBO in 1989, and seemed to be under a specific creative mandate that called for as much blood, cussing, and nudity as the showrunners could muster. At the time, anyway, "Tales from the Crypt" — like the 1950s EC Comics that inspired it — seemed to be way over the edge, and curious souls tuned in every week to see what act of violence or sex the Cryptkeeper (John Kassir) had cooked up for us. The series ran for 93 episodes over the course of seven seasons. The fact that it's not currently available on streaming is a crime.

"Tales from the Crypt" was so popular, it actually spawned numerous spinoff shows, none of which reached the same level of popularity. In 1991, "Crypt's" crack producing team attempted to launch a war-based anthology series, also based on old EC Comics from the 1950s. It was called "Two-Fisted Tales," but it never got past the pilot. Its segments ended up getting repurposed for "Tales from the "Crypt." Brad Pitt even starred in the spinoff. In 1993, a kid-friendly animated horror anthology series, "Tales from the Cryptkeeper," aired on ABC, while the spooky kid-friendly game show, "Secrets of the Cryptkeeper's Haunted House," aired in 1996.

In 1997, the makers of "Tales" tried to replicate the "Crypt" success one last time, and created a sci-fi spinoff series called "Perversions of Science," based on EC titles like "Weird Science" and "Weird Fantasy." "Perversions" was just as sexed-up as "Crypt," and also sported a rotating bevy of celebrity guest stars. Jeffrey Combs, David Warner, Chris Sarandon, Wil Wheaton, and William Shatner were among the many names on the roster.