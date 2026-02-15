Landman's Billy Bob Thornton Turned Down A Major Marvel Role For A Good Reason

Having firmly established himself in Hollywood, Billy Bob Thornton doesn't need to do much else with his career. But the actor is still going strong at age 70 with his starring role in "Landman," fully inhabiting the character of Tommy Norris on the plains of West Texas. It was a role the veteran star simply couldn't say no to, unlike when he turned down the opportunity to play Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's legendary 2002 film "Spider-Man." Why would he say no to such a high-profile gig? Well, aside from the fact superhero movies at the time didn't have the reputation they'd eventually garner, he also didn't want to deal with the hassle of sitting in the makeup chair.

"Landman" was written for Thornton, and it shows. The actor's jaded yet driven wildcatter is basically Thornton in a Stetson, schlepping around West Texas to put out a never-ending series of fires and delivering wry quips as he does so. It's just damn good TV, and in the wake of the show's success, Thornton is experiencing a renaissance which will surely mean he has more offers flooding in than ever before. One thing we won't be seeing him do, however, is playing a bad guy in a big movie.

Billy Bob Thornton refuses to play a villain in blockbusters, even though he's played his fair share in the past (like when he appeared alongside his "Landman" co-star Sam Elliott in one of the greatest Westerns ever). A big reason for not crossing that particular line in the sand comes down to his belief that audiences wouldn't ever see him the same way again after playing a new villainous role. But with "Spider-Man," he had a far more practical reason for turning down Sam Raimi.