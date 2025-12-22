The Simple Reason Billy Bob Thornton Refuses To Play A Villain In Blockbuster Movies

Billy Bob Thornton has, of course, played his fair share of criminals, lowlifes, and scumbags. In one of his more recognizable early roles, he played a crass, overconfident gambler in "Tombstone," a guy in need of a lesson. In Oliver Stone's "U-Turn" a few years later, he played a greasy and seemingly dishonest mechanic. And, of course, he played a crass, alcoholic womanizer and enraged misanthrope in the two "Bad Santa" movies. He is currently starring in the hit series "Landman" as Tommy Norris, a ruthless and sometimes cruel oil company CEO. Thornton is no stranger to dark characters with villainous traits.

But one might note that Thornton has yet to play an outright supervillain. He has never played, say, the cackling mastermind behind a giant criminal enterprise being investigated by a stalwart Tom Hanks (nor was he ever the bitter, world domination-bent ultra-spy opposite Tom Cruise in a "Mission: Impossible" movie). Thornton has certainly starred in his share of giant action blockbusters. He was one of on-the-ground government representatives in Michael Bay's not entirely science-challenged "Armageddon," he played a U.S. President in "Love, Actually," and recently turned up in the $200 million trifle "The Gray Man." Big budgets don't scare Thornton, and he doesn't shy away from working opposite gigantic Hollywood A-listers.

But he is never the villain in those projects, and that is a conscious choice. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Thornton noted that playing heavies in mainstream blockbusters can paint an actor with a certain kind of brush. The actor/director wants to have access to a wide variety of roles, but he worries that playing a villain would lead to typecasting. While there's no doubt Thornton could play a villain with aplomb, he's deliberately steered clear of such roles to, essentially, avoid being too memorable.