How To Watch The Chimp Horror Movie Primate At Home
There's just something about the idea of our closest links in the evolutionary chain and mass death following wherever they go. Stanley Kubrick keyed into this as far back as "2001: A Space Odyssey" in 1968, Charlton Heston launched an entire franchise about this topic with "Planet of the Apes" that very same year, and Jordan Peele's "Nope" helped remind us how terrifying they can be with that unforgettable and surprisingly vital Gordy the chimp scene. 2026's "Primate" is cut from a cloth that's all too similar to that 2022 horror flick as well (as /Film's Witney Seibold noted in his review), albeit with all that ape business being at the front and center of the action this time around.
After rampaging in theaters in January, "Primate" is setting its sights on its next victim: viewers at home. The gnarly creature feature from director Johannes Roberts (who's best known for "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" and his similarly animal-themed "47 Meters Down" movies) took advantage of a typically slow frame to bring in almost $40 million at the box office against a $24 million production budget. (So, not an outright hit, but enough to keep it on the path to ultimately turning a profit.) Now, Paramount has announced that the age-old story of a pet turning predator against its owners will become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms starting February 10, 2026.
Not to be outdone, the horrors of Ben the chimp (performed by Miguel Torres Umba) will also be accompanied by a bevy of bonus material, which precedes the release of "Primate" on physical media on April 21, 2026.
Primate will include 30-plus minutes of bonus material and release on physical media in Spring 2026
Beware cutesy chimpanzees dressed up like docile pets, folks. The various characters of "Primate" discover this in the goriest way possible thanks to 2026's first great horror villain in the form of Ben the chimp. For the cast of characters making up this quintessential January release (which includes Jessica Alexander, Johnny Sequoyah, Troy Kotsur, Victoria Wyant, Gia Hunter, Benjamin Cheng, Charlie Mann, Tienne Simon, and Miguel Torres Umba), one brush with the furry embodiment of death was likely enough. For the rest of us, we'll get a chance to relive the horrors all over again when "Primate" comes to digital platforms this week, followed by its rollout on DVD and Blu-ray in April.
Either way, fans of the R-rated horror movie will be covered — not just with blood and viscera, but with over 30 minutes of bonus content that includes director's commentary from Johannes Roberts, cast interviews, and plenty more. The full list reads as follows:
Commentary by Director Johannes Roberts and Producer Walter Hamada
Movie with filmmaker commentary track
Featurettes:
Primal Terror: Directing Primate
A behind-the-scenes look at how Johannes Roberts and his team evolved a chilling original story concept into a full-blown cinematic nightmare thrill-ride.
New Blood: The Faces of Primate
Meet the fresh new talents leading Primate's cast, along with Oscar® winner Troy Kotsur, as they share their journey into the heart of horror and what it took to survive the madness.
Creating Ben
A deep dive into the physical performance and practical effects behind the chilling chimpanzee central to Primate, Ben.
Designing Paradise
Exploring the immersive, multi-storied set built on a London soundstage doubling as a tropical Hawaiian villa.
