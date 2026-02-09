How To Watch The Chimp Horror Movie Primate At Home

There's just something about the idea of our closest links in the evolutionary chain and mass death following wherever they go. Stanley Kubrick keyed into this as far back as "2001: A Space Odyssey" in 1968, Charlton Heston launched an entire franchise about this topic with "Planet of the Apes" that very same year, and Jordan Peele's "Nope" helped remind us how terrifying they can be with that unforgettable and surprisingly vital Gordy the chimp scene. 2026's "Primate" is cut from a cloth that's all too similar to that 2022 horror flick as well (as /Film's Witney Seibold noted in his review), albeit with all that ape business being at the front and center of the action this time around.

After rampaging in theaters in January, "Primate" is setting its sights on its next victim: viewers at home. The gnarly creature feature from director Johannes Roberts (who's best known for "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" and his similarly animal-themed "47 Meters Down" movies) took advantage of a typically slow frame to bring in almost $40 million at the box office against a $24 million production budget. (So, not an outright hit, but enough to keep it on the path to ultimately turning a profit.) Now, Paramount has announced that the age-old story of a pet turning predator against its owners will become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms starting February 10, 2026.

Not to be outdone, the horrors of Ben the chimp (performed by Miguel Torres Umba) will also be accompanied by a bevy of bonus material, which precedes the release of "Primate" on physical media on April 21, 2026.