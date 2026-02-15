Batman Became An Agent For Abraham Lincoln In This Western One Shot You Have To Read

It took until the early '90s for Batman to get his first Old West adventure. When it did finally arrive in the form of 1993's "Batman: The Blue, the Grey, and the Bat," it saw Abraham Lincoln himself entrusting Batman to neutralize a threat to the Union. On his mission, the Dark Knight encountered Old West legends like Samuel Clemens and Wild Bill Hickok, and in a controversial move, appeared as a full-fledged gunslinger. It was a silly and strange outing that, in retrospect, is a fascinating moment in the history of the Caped Crusader.

Batman has been around for almost 80 years, and in that time, he's had pretty much every adventure imaginable. There was the time writer Jack C. Harris and illustrator Bo Hampton reimagined the "Frankenstein" story as a Batman comic, or the many times Batman faced off against the bizarre, sci-fi inspired villains of the Silver Age comics. Of course, when Bats first arrived on the scene in 1939, sci-fi wasn't yet the cultural force it would later become. Instead, this was the year that John Wayne shot to surprise stardom after being cast in John Ford's "Stagecoach."

In that sense, Batman and the Western genre ascended to pop culture dominance together. After a decade of "Poverty Row" pictures had confined the Western to B-movie status, it suddenly became Hollywood's biggest genre. Meanwhile, by the 1940s, Batman and his fellow comic book heroes were capturing the national imagination. With that history in mind, it was only right to give the Dark Knight a Western adventure at some point. But it took more than 50 years for it to actually happen.