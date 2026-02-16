Stephen King Wrote A Disturbing Vampire Movie Starring Hellboy's Ron Perlman

Stephen King's books are adapted for the screen pretty frequently, which sometimes overshadows the movies and TV shows he's penned directly. Indeed, although it's less discussed than other facets of his career, the acclaimed horror author is an accomplished filmmaker and screenwriter in his own right. And even then, much more's been written about his debut as a screenwriter on the '80s horror movie "Creepshow" than his script for 1992's "Sleepwalkers," a vampire flick co-starring "Hellboy" actor Ron Perlman.

"Sleepwalkers" tells the story of a mother-son vampire duo that go around sucking the life essence out of innocent living humans. Perlman, meanwhile, plays Captain Soames, a sheriff who gets his fingers chewed off during one of the film's gnarliest scenes.

Is "Sleepwalkers" one of the best horror movies of the '90s? Probably not — heck, it isn't even the best King project of the decade, which saw adaptations like the "IT" TV miniseries and the film "Misery" come out and ultimately achieve legendary status. "Sleepwalkers" is, however, an entertaining flick that will appeal to fans of King's work, even if it isn't necessarily his crowning career achievement. With that in mind, what possessed the author to turn this story into a screenplay instead of writing it as a book?