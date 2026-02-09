Dunkin' 2026 Super Bowl Commercial Turns Ben Affleck's Best '90s Movie Into A Throwback Sitcom

"Good Will Hunting" (1997) was an incredibly important movie for many people involved. Stars and writers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck won an Academy Award for the screenplay, and the late, great Robin Williams took home an Oscar for his stellar supporting turn as Dr. Sean Maguire.

Now, the 2026 Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial reimagines the movie in another genre — namely, a '90s sitcom. Formatted as a lost, early 1995 version of "Good Will Hunting," the "Good Will Dunkin'" ad casts Affleck (who plays the supporting role of Will's friend Chuckie in the original film) in the lead role. This Will, of course, works at a Dunkin' location, and he's surrounded by the era's sitcom legends.

"Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander plays Will's boss, and the appropriately wacky cast of donut-loving patrons and assorted hangers-on features names like Jaleel White ("Family Matters"), Jasmine Guy ("A Different World"), Ted Danson ("Cheers"), Alfonso Ribeiro ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"), Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston ("Friends"). Everyone has been digitally de-aged to their era-appropriate selves, with Affleck having a blast delivering deliberately cheesy versions of assorted sitcom catchphrases — watch out for his Boston-accented take on LeBlanc's "Friends" classic, "How you doin'?" The whole thing ties to the Super Bowl with a last-second cameo of Tom Brady in a truly atrocious wig.