The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Super Bowl Trailer Features Baby Mario And Odyssey's T-Rex
Universal Pictures and Nintendo have given us another look at "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" with a brand new trailer. The upcoming movie, based on the "Super Mario Galaxy" video game, is a sequel to 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which became one of the 20 biggest films ever at the box office. Whether the follow-up can top the first movie's $1.36 billion worldwide gross remains to be seen, but the film is set to expand the Nintendo animated universe considerably, adding Yoshi, Bowser Jr., and Rosalina to the Mario family. Now, we have a whole new look at the film courtesy of the "Super Mario Galaxy Movie" Super Bowl trailer.
This Big Game spot features a direct reference to Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
While (adult) Mario himself is nowhere to be seen in this brief teaser, his new green dinosaur friend Yoshi does appear; after being teased in the first movie, the previous "Super Mario Galaxy Movie" trailer officially debuted Yoshi.
Yoshi is walking alongside Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) as well as Baby Mario and Luigi. Both of those characters go back to "Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island," making them a natural choice to pair up with Yoshi for this movie.
This gang of four comes across a massive, realistic-looking T-Rex. This dinosaur looks more like they belong in "Jurassic Park," but there is precedent in "Super Mario" lore. In the 2017 game "Super Mario Odyssey," this T-Rex can be fought as an enemy.
When our heroes encounter the T-Rex, it's sleeping. When Baby Mario starts banging on its teeth with sticks like drums, it wakes up. Yoshi lets out a pretty pitiful roar, before the T-Rex delivers a proper one and sends the four running.
The T-Rex shows that the movie isn't only pulling from the "Super Mario Galaxy" video game, even if that is the root of its title.
"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is set for release on April 1, 2026.