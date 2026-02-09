The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Super Bowl Trailer Features Baby Mario And Odyssey's T-Rex

While (adult) Mario himself is nowhere to be seen in this brief teaser, his new green dinosaur friend Yoshi does appear; after being teased in the first movie, the previous "Super Mario Galaxy Movie" trailer officially debuted Yoshi.

Yoshi is walking alongside Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) as well as Baby Mario and Luigi. Both of those characters go back to "Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island," making them a natural choice to pair up with Yoshi for this movie.

This gang of four comes across a massive, realistic-looking T-Rex. This dinosaur looks more like they belong in "Jurassic Park," but there is precedent in "Super Mario" lore. In the 2017 game "Super Mario Odyssey," this T-Rex can be fought as an enemy.

When our heroes encounter the T-Rex, it's sleeping. When Baby Mario starts banging on its teeth with sticks like drums, it wakes up. Yoshi lets out a pretty pitiful roar, before the T-Rex delivers a proper one and sends the four running.

The T-Rex shows that the movie isn't only pulling from the "Super Mario Galaxy" video game, even if that is the root of its title.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is set for release on April 1, 2026.