The Moment Director Explains The Hidden Layers To The Charli XCX Movie's Final Song [Exclusive]

So when you guys were all getting together, because I've read different things from different sources, how tight was the script? Was it really tightly scripted, or was it more a loose improv situation from scene to scene?

Yeah, so we made sure that everything was on the page and everything was written. But in order to make it feel alive — and speaking of the mockumentary format, it's funny, we used that as a loose guide for us in terms of the genre, but it's quite ... the film undulates through a bunch of different forms, I think, throughout, because that was something we were always interested in. We really didn't want it to follow even the expected formula of a mockumentary. Do you know what I mean? We avoided talking heads. We avoided that stuff that would've felt like we were playing too much into a form. Throughout, it goes from straight comedy to then horror movie, to then a sad poem. But we do move between these different feelings throughout. And that was definitely, when Bertie and I were writing, that was something we were somewhat interested in, particularly the thing of not doing something that felt too expected or formulaic, really.

But yeah, sorry, to actually answer your question [laughs], we had it on the page, but in order to make it feel alive and feel spontaneous, because one of the biggest challenges was to make sure that this thing which was scripted felt unstaged and didn't feel contrived. So in every single scene, I would allow time for improv and sometimes something amazing would land. And so, that would make its way into every take. I have to admit — it's so painful for me to admit this — but "metaphorical cocaine" was actually an ad lib. The minute that Alexander said that for the first time, that obviously was then in every single take.

But in general, the language was always like, "This is the script." Sometimes we would follow it exactly as written because we wanted some things to land how they were said. But most of the time, we'd say that as long as the general feeling of it was said out loud, that was right. So yeah, it was all scripted, but with a loose approach in order to make everything feel as real as possible. We even took that approach with how Sean Price Williams had to act as our DP in the way that it was like every scene we had our coverage and we knew what our marks were, we knew what we were doing. But in order to make the camera feel alive and feel like it was moving and accidental, there had to be an instinctiveness with the way it moved as well. It couldn't feel too solid, it couldn't feel too locked off.

So me and Sean would often talk about allowing him to feel distracted by things that were happening. And obviously sometimes in the edit, it would drive me nuts, because it'd be an amazing take and then he'd tilt to something else or pan over to somebody else or something. But in the same vein, we would find a lot of magic doing that. We'd find a lot of unexpected reactions from people, or frame up on something we weren't expecting to frame up on. So yeah, that looseness had to be built into the DNA of what we were shooting, I think.