Chris Evans Played A Villain In This Star-Studded 2025 Crime Comedy Streaming On Netflix

Chris Evans played a charismatic cult leader in 2025's "Honey Don't!" which was unfairly overlooked upon its initial release. Thankfully, we can now stream the movie over on Netflix and not only discover one of Evans' best recent performances, but a fun, sexy, violent neo-noir.

Since he hung up his shield and left Captain America behind, Evans has struggled to find his place. "The Gray Man," "Ghosted," and "Red One" weren't exactly triumphs, after all. Still, Evans' contributions to 2025's "Materialists" reminded us of his talent and irrepressible charm, which is sadly yet to result in a major hit outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I've been rooting for Evans ever since his 2014 directorial debut, "Before We Go," which was unfairly savaged by critics. But there's no doubt he makes it hard sometimes.

"Honey Don't!" didn't really do much to change that, but at least it wasn't "The Gray Man," or "Ghosted," or "Red One." The film marked a departure from those generic streaming efforts for Evans, who played a slimy cult leader in a film that was anything but generic.

After parting ways with his brother and longtime collaborator Joel Coen, Ethan Coen collaborated with his wife, Tricia Cooke, on a planned "lesbian B-movie trilogy," to use the director's phrasing. The first of these was 2024's "Drive-Away Dolls," a film noir homage with a B-movie aesthetic and the Coens' signature dry humor. /Film's review dubbed "Drive-Away Dolls" a tidal wave of naughty lesbian energy, and that wave began to crest with the second in the planned trilogy, "Honey Don't!," which also showcased Evans having what appeared to be a complete ball.