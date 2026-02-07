Willem Dafoe's Acclaimed Historical Drama That Disney+ Once Deleted Is Streaming For Free

Streaming services removing media from their platforms has become an increasingly concerning issue, with "Togo" being a great example of why. The movie, which debuted as a Disney+ exclusive shortly after the streamer launched in 2019, stars Willem Dafoe as Leonhard Seppala, a real-life musher who, along with the titular sled dog, was tasked with transporting medicine across the treacherous Alaskan tundra in 1925. The film earned almost unanimous critical praise before Disney decided to remove it from its original home, which likely had to do with some sort of licensing deal. But whatever that deal was, it meant that fans of the film had to wait until February 2026 to see "Togo" again, at which point it finally resurfaced on Tubi (where it can now be streamed for free).

The never-ending price increases make it clear: the dream of streaming is dead. Like so much of what the internet age has brought, what once seemed like a wonderful democratizing of our media-sphere has since become a quagmire of egregious subscription costs and a tyranny of choice that's paralyzed us all into complete inertia. On top of all that, streaming titles just disappear sometimes.

Perhaps the most high-profile example was when HBO quietly started to remove TV shows and movies from its servers, scrubbing entire swathes of its catalog while its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, was outright cancelling projects that were already in the can. But it wasn't just Warner CEO David Zaslav who had a penchant for literally deleting art from our culture. Movies also started disappearing from Disney+ back in 2020, and that unfortunate trend continued in the years after. "Togo" was eventually a victim of this, but luckily, Dafoe's acclaimed historical drama is now finally available to stream once more.