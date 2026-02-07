Before Bridgerton, Sophie Baek Actor Yerin Ha Starred In A Short-Lived Sci-Fi Video Game Adaptation

Yerin Ha has gotten a pretty major profile boost recently thanks to her involvement in "Bridgerton" season 4 on Netflix. In the hit show, Ha plays Sophie Baek, a tweaked version of Benedict Bridgerton's love interest from Julia Quinn's original books. (There, the character is named Sophia Maria Beckett.) And while Ha has been a working actor for some time, being on a series this popular is naturally going to help lift any actor to another level. That said, "Bridgerton" is not the first big franchise that Ha has been involved with. Rather, she previously played a part in a major (albeit short-lived) video game TV show.

In 2022, Ha specifically became part of the core ensemble cast for the "Halo" TV series, which is based on the uber-hit Microsoft video game property of the same name. Unfortunately, Paramount+ canceled "Halo" after just two seasons despite clearly having larger ambitions for the project. In the end, the sci-fi series simply didn't connect with viewers as intended. Coupled with its high price tag (with the show reportedly budgeted at more than $10 million per episode in its first season alone), the math just didn't math after a certain point.

"Halo" focuses on the epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, with Pablo Schreiber starring in the TV series as Master Chief (the primary protagonist from the original games). As for Ha, she portrays a character by the name of Kwan Ha, who was invented specifically for the show and didn't originate in the games or the expanded "Halo" universe of novels, comic books, and so forth.