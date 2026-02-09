Roger Ebert Said Billy Bob Thornton Gave His Best Performance In This Western Flop

2004's "The Alamo" was a box office bomb and critical failure. But not only is it nowhere near as bad as its reputation suggests, it also contains one of Billy Bob Thornton's best ever performances. That is, according to Roger Ebert, who absolutely loved the film and Thornton's portrayal of Davy Crockett, even while his fellow critics dismissed it all as nonsense.

Thornton is currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to his commanding lead performance in "Landman." While there's no doubt the veteran star is the highlight of a show that is basically just one big highlight, the role of Tommy Norris was written specifically for the actor. As such, Tommy is basically Thornton as a wildcatter. But the Arkansas native has long since proven his talents as a thespian capable of disappear into characters entirely unlike himself. Whether it's "Sling Blade," the Oscar-winning movie that Thornton credits with changing his life, or "A Simple Plan," the excellent 90s crime thriller that gave the actor his toughest scene ever, the now 70-year-old has one of the most impressive filmographies of any working actor.

For Ebert, however, Thornton's finest hour came in a 2004 historical Western that was not only a commercial flop but garnered some pretty awful reviews. "The Alamo" is not remembered fondly, if at all. But Ebert tried his best to promote the film, giving it just shy of four stars and commending Thornton for rendering Crockett as "the most three-dimensional" of all the Alamo heroes.