Billy Bob Thornton's Toughest Scene Ever Was In An Underrated '90s Crime Thriller

Billy Bob Thornton has been acting for more than 40 years now, and during that time, he's endured his share of tough shoots. The worst, according to the actor, was on Sam Raimi's underrated 1998 gem (and arguably his best movie) "A Simple Plan," in which Thornton played Jacob Mitchell, brother to Bill Paxton's accountant Hank. For his performance, Thornton was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, which is a good thing considering the man managed to shoot a scene that he's claimed was "the hardest thing [he] ever did in [his] life" while making the movie.

More recently, Thornton has earned praise for his portrayal of Tommy Norris in "Landman," a role he was seemingly born to play. The man's effortless charm and ability to swing from high drama to hilarity, coupled with his easy southern drawl, make him the ideal person to portray the swaggering oil man at the heart of Taylor Sheridan's Lone Star State-set drama series. Of course, Sheridan knew that Thornton was the man for the job from the beginning and essentially wrote "Landman" for the actor, who has been nothing but complimentary of his experience making the Paramount+ show.

That said, "Landman" has its share of on-set challenges, the biggest of which comes from shooting in 100-plus degree West Texas temperatures. Still, that would never stop a man like Thornton from finishing the job, especially since it sounds like he damn-near froze to death while shooting "A Simple Plan."