CBS Canceled This 2006 Ray Liotta Crime Drama After Only Three Episodes

Ray Liotta was nothing if not a very respected actor. He provided arguably the greatest voiceover performance ever in "Goodfellas," which is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his impressive career. He also starred in comedies like "Heartbreakers" and grounded dramas like "Marriage Story." The man could do it all. However, when he first branched out into television as a lead actor on a series, it didn't go as well as he'd probably hoped.

In 2006, Liotta took on his first leading role in a TV show with "Smith." Airing on CBS, it was a crime series that very much seemed in his wheelhouse. Surprisingly, though, it was canceled after just three episodes and didn't even make it halfway through its planned seven-episode first season (as TV Series Finale reported in October 2006). Eventually, the full seven-episode run was broadcast on Hallmark, but it was, put mildly, a decidedly short run.

The series centered on Bobby Stevens (Liotta), who seems to be a normal family man with a 9-to-5 job on the surface. However, he's actually an expert thief hoping to pull off just a few more jobs so he can finally leave his life of crime behind for good. Bobby's core group of partners each bring their own area of expertise to every job. All the while, the FBI is determined to catch the so-called Smith.

It's not that Liotta had never done TV before. He made a fantastic cameo on "Just Shoot Me," for example. But this was the first time he'd truly dived into the world of scripted television in a meaningful, serious way. Unfortunately, the ratings weren't there and certain critics were extremely harsh. "There's bad, and then there's criminally bad," as USA Today wrote of the show at the time