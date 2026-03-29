Renée Zellweger Thinks Her Cult Horror Movie With Matthew McConaughey Was Shot Illegally

The "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" series is a strange beast. Tobe Hooper's original movie is a classic — and an unrelenting exercise in pure terror — but some of the sequels are a little bit wacky. This brings us Kim Henkel's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation," the franchise's disreputable (but entertaining) fourth installment that saw Matthew McConaughey and Renée Zellweger allegedly break the law to get it made. Both actors have since moved on to bigger and better things, but Zellweger hasn't forgotten about her punk rock roots. As she told Yahoo Movies:

"It was ridiculous. How we pulled that off, I have no idea. I'm sure none of it was legal... But what an experience. It was kamikaze filmmaking."

Some of the best horror movies ever made exist thanks to filmmakers and actors breaking the law. Acquiring shooting permits and all that jazz is time consuming and expensive, after all. Sure, "Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation" isn't a masterpiece — it isn't even one of the best horror movies of the '90s. However, Henkel's flick admirably embodies the DIY spirit that produced some classics, and that counts for something. That said, breaking the law wasn't the only challenge Zellweger and the gang had to contend with to keep costs down.