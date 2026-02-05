How To Watch Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On? At Home
In the interests of avoiding tarnishing the good name of "Is This Thing On?" and the directing efforts of co-writer/director Bradley Cooper, I've decided not to use this space to try out my own stand-up routine material on a captive audience. You're all welcome. After all, as far as divorce dramas set in the comedy space go, you'd be hard-pressed to find one more effective than this. As /Film's review by Ethan Anderton describes this 2025 gem, "It's an intimate movie with a dose of comedy that doesn't feel contrived or exaggerated." But for those who may not have caught "Is This Thing On" in theaters during its late-year, awards-qualifying run in limited release (or those who simply want to relive it all over again), we have some good news.
Searchlight Pictures has announced that "Is This Thing On?" will be making its digital debut on February 10, 2026. That means you can purchase or rent this quiet little drama at the online retailer of your choice, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern as the main characters trying to rekindle their broken marriage, "Is This Thing On?" first premiered at last year's New York Film Festival and went on to earn rave reviews. It currently holds an impressive 85% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.
But that's not the end of the good news. The studio also revealed that viewers can expect the film's home release on physical media to arrive shortly thereafter. Read on for all the details!
Is This Thing On? will debut on home media in March 2026
Can't get enough of "Is This Thing On?" Neither can we! Bradley Cooper's latest feature (following his somewhat lackluster Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro" in 2023 and 2018's breakout "A Star is Born" remake) delves into much more subdued territory, though still revolving around the romantic drama between two colorful characters played by two actors at the top of their game. But as much as Will Arnett and Laura Dern command the screen, it's even more intriguing to know that Arnett has co-writer credit alongside Cooper and screenwriter Mark Chappell. This was a group effort in every sense of the word.
The good times can keep going, however, as ""Is This Thing On?" nears its home media release. In addition to its digital premiere, Searchlight Pictures also announced that viewers can look forward to getting the film on 4K Blu-ray and DVD beginning on March 17, 2026. But in a bit of a disappointment (though a continuation of an alarming trend), it appears there will only be a bare minimum of bonus feature included in the release. The official press release specifies only a single behind-the-scenes extra:
Mic Drop: Making 'Is This Thing On?' — Go behind the scenes as filmmakers and cast open up about the inspirations behind this story of love, loss, and starting again. Get a glimpse into working with a remarkable ensemble and hear about how the team developed their comedy sets.
Hopefully that will at least provide an in-depth look at the making of a film that deserves even more eyeballs on it. At a time when original ideas and straightforward dramas for adults seem rarer than ever, "Is This Thing On?" is an oasis in a desert. Don't miss it!