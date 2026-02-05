How To Watch Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On? At Home

In the interests of avoiding tarnishing the good name of "Is This Thing On?" and the directing efforts of co-writer/director Bradley Cooper, I've decided not to use this space to try out my own stand-up routine material on a captive audience. You're all welcome. After all, as far as divorce dramas set in the comedy space go, you'd be hard-pressed to find one more effective than this. As /Film's review by Ethan Anderton describes this 2025 gem, "It's an intimate movie with a dose of comedy that doesn't feel contrived or exaggerated." But for those who may not have caught "Is This Thing On" in theaters during its late-year, awards-qualifying run in limited release (or those who simply want to relive it all over again), we have some good news.

Searchlight Pictures has announced that "Is This Thing On?" will be making its digital debut on February 10, 2026. That means you can purchase or rent this quiet little drama at the online retailer of your choice, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern as the main characters trying to rekindle their broken marriage, "Is This Thing On?" first premiered at last year's New York Film Festival and went on to earn rave reviews. It currently holds an impressive 85% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

But that's not the end of the good news. The studio also revealed that viewers can expect the film's home release on physical media to arrive shortly thereafter. Read on for all the details!