Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Features An Easter Egg You Probably Missed – Showrunner Reveals Where To Find It [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 5 — "Series Acclimation Mil."

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 5 focuses on SAM (Kerrice Brooks), the Kasqian photonic lifeform cadet who's out to reintegrate. Here, SAM attempts to understand organic lifeforms better in various ways, one of which is a self-imposed mission that just so happens to be of great interest to fans of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." When the Kasqians task SAM with taking a seminar called "Confronting the unexplainable," she ends up choosing a real doozy of a midterm project: Solving the case of Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks), former commanding officer of Deep Space Nine who became the Bajorans' Emissary of the Prophets. What follows is a genuinely touching and philosophical look into Sisko's life and somewhat ambiguous fate, which just so happens to mirror SAM's own role as a frustrated Kasqian emissary surprisingly well.

Avery Brooks hasn't acted in any screen or voice acting capacity since 2006, so understandably, he doesn't make an appearance in the episode. Because of this (and because Sisko's revered status has caused the Bajorans to disencourage depictions of him), Sisko's features are obscured in the one big image we see of him. However, in an interview with /Film's Jacob Hall, "Starfleet Academy" EP and co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman revealed that Sisko's face is actually hidden in the episode as a clever Easter egg:

"Did you notice the clouds at the end? Well, you should take a look."

Indeed, sharp-eyed viewers might notice a very familiar face take shape in the clouds during the voiceover at the very end of the episode, watching over SAM and the Academy. It's a fun, heartwarming nod at Brooks and the character he made famous.