Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Has A Next Generation Homage You Might Have Missed

In the "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode "Vox in Excelso," the central cadets and professors openly discuss the fate of the Klingon Empire in the 32nd century. It seems that the Burn — the galaxy-wide cataclysm that wiped out all active starships using dilithium crystals — utterly destroyed the Klingon homeworld, leading to a shocking new status quo. The Klingons used dilithium reactors as a power source, and the Burn killed billions of citizens. The surviving Klingons became nomads with no homeworld to call their own.

Traditions were barely kept alive. "Vox in Excelso" surrounds a perhaps-ill-advised debate at the Academy as to the Klingon diaspora. Should Starfleet help the Klingons, despite limited resources, or should the Klingons be left to their own devices? Klingons famously don't accept charity, preferring to earn their cultural advances through combat.

The solution at the end of the episode is novel. Starfleet has located a new planet for the Klingons to settle on, but knows they won't merely accept it as a handout. Instead, Starfleet stages a rigged fight with Klingon warships to allow the Klingons to "earn" it in battle.

The final battle of the episode doesn't take up a lot of time, and there aren't casualties by design. There is a large gang of Starfleet vessels on hand at Faan Alpha, and each one introduces itself by name. The show's central ship, the U.S.S. Athena, is there, of course, as is the U.S.S. Crimson, the U.S.S. Horizon, and the U.S.S. Lexington.

Those with sharp ears will also hear that one of the ships is the U.S.S. Riker, clearly a reference to Commander William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." It's only a split second, but Trekkies are going to notice.