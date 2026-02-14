Thanos' Creator Has A Non-Marvel Comic That's Perfect For A Sci-Fi TV Adaptation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to the Grand Comics Database, celebrated artist and writer Jim Starlin first contributed work to issue #8 of "Star-Studded Comics," drawing the pencil drawings for a story called "POWERMAN VS. THE DEFENDER!" His first gig for Marvel Comics was providing art for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #113, published in 1972. The following year, Starlin also provided the pencils and the script for issue #55 of "The Invincible Iron Man," where he introduced the characters Drax the Destroyer and Thanos, the mad Titan (a character who's done some pretty heinous things in his time).

Starlin was a massively prolific writer and artist in the comic book world and was most noted for his outsize, heady stories about gods and titans that controlled the weave and weft of the universe. He made his stamp in the 1970s writing about the Marvel character Adam Warlock, an existing character Starlin reimagined as a tortured space messiah. He often delved into psychology and philosophy.

In 1990, he wrote a miniseries called "The Thanos Quest," which was about the death-worshipping, nihilistic Thanos seeking out the six Infinity Gems that would give him mastery over all reality. Thanks to the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos is now a household name, and his Quest is known by schoolchildren everywhere.

Back in 1982, though, Starlin launched an offbeat superhero title that, on paper, seems like it would be grand fodder for a cerebral, exciting sci-fi TV series. The title was "Dreadstar," and it was published by Epic Comics, an imprint of Marvel. It skewed more adult than Marvel's usual fare, and was spun out of a bizarre anthology project story Starlin launched in 1980 called "Metamorphosis Odyssey." The premise was pure "Star Wars," but with a darker, more "Heavy Metal"-like edge.

Let's dig into "Dreadstar."