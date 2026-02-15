Gilligan's Island's Stars Once Killed A Fish To Make A Point To Network Execs

As has been written about in the pages of /Film in the past, the opening sequence for Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" was filmed in Hawai'i, with the ocean scenes being filmed off the coast of Waikiki. Sherwood Schwartz even tells a funny story about how filming the opening sequence completely mystified a local old man. Most of the series, though, was shot at a studio in Southern California. Specifically, the studio sequences were filmed at the CBS Studio Center, located at 4024 Radford Ave. in Studio City, California.

The large tropical lagoon seen in most episodes of "Gilligan's Island" was nothing more than an outdoor water tank decorated with sand and trees, and was also located at a SoCal studio. According to fans, the lagoon was so close to the 101 freeway that traffic noise sometimes interrupted filming. The lagoon was also perpetually uncovered, certainly unheated, and disgustingly unfiltered. One can only imagine how filthy the lagoon water became during the summer months during breaks in the shooting schedule.

And yet the cast of "Gilligan's Island" was regularly required to swim in the stagnant, brackish water. As you might assume, the actors hated doing it, fearing that the fetid water would make them sick. Indeed, Gilligan actor Bob Denver explained in the 2001 documentary/dramatized TV special "Surviving Gilligan's Island" that he and co-star Alan Hale once had the brilliant idea to release a fish into the lagoon to prove a point to the CBS executives. The fish died. Denver and Hale also explained that they wouldn't get into the lagoon until the execs did it first. Needless to say, the executives swapped out the water.