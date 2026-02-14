Before Pluribus, Samba Schutte Starred In A Pirate Show That Was Canceled Too Soon

"Our Flag Means Death" might be over, but the actors who portrayed its cherished band of sea-faring weirdos have carried on. You never know exactly where they'll pop up, either.

Take Samson Kayo, who played Oluwande Boodhari on creator David Jenkins' short-lived but treasured — no pun intended — pirate show (himself one of the few buccaneers on the series who's both competent and sane). He's since appeared in the "Game of Thrones" prequel show "House of the Dragon," along with the Brad Pitt-led racing blockbuster "F1." Or consider Matthew Maher. A prolific performer since 1999, he's followed up his turn as Black Pete (one of many marauders on Jenkins' series who talks a big game but is really a giant softie) with key roles in films varying from "Relay" (a taut thriller starring RIz Ahmed and Lily James) to director Kelly Reichardt's unconventional heist flick "The Mastermind."

This is where "Pluribus" comes in. Samba Schutte, who typically had a cleaver in his hand as the pirate cook Roach on "Our Flag Means Death," co-stars in the sci-fi series as Koumba Diabaté, one of a small handful of humans immune to an extraterrestrial virus that has ravaged Earth, turning the rest of humanity into an unnervingly compliant hive mind. Roach usually wasn't afforded the spotlight on Jenkins' HBO Max comedy, but Schutte made a meal out out of every moment the camera focused on him, whether he's slicing up watermelons with wide-eyed abandon or reacting with barely-hidden skepticism to the claim that one of his crewmates turned into a bird. (Don't ask.) So, unsurprisingly, he's just as noteworthy as Koumba, an outwardly happy go lucky chap who takes advantage of the hive mind's desire to make him happy, no matter what, to indulge in his most hedonistic fantasies.