The Passive-Aggression Strikes Again: Our Flag Means Death Canceled After Two Seasons

Alas, me mateys, it turns out there's only one thing riskier than being a pampered 18th-century aristocrat who suddenly decides to try their hand at being a pirate: being a critically acclaimed LGBTQIA+-friendly show with a passionate and fiercely loyal fanbase at Warner Bros. Discovery under the watch of CEO David Zaslav.

Sadly, after two magnificent seasons of plundering the seven seas, "Our Flag Means Death" has officially been canceled. "While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of 'Our Flag Means Death,' we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life," a Max spokesperson said in a statement posted by Variety.

Created by Jenkins and executive produced by Waititi (who also helmed the series pilot), "Our Flag Means Death" centers on Stede Bonnet (Darby), a Barbadian landowner who leaves his unhappy marriage and family behind to become a pirate captain, only to fall in with — and, even more unexpectedly, fall in love with — the nefarious buccaneer Edward "Blackbeard" Teach (Waititi). The series draws very loosely from real events but is generally content to chart its course, bringing Stede, Ed, and the merry band of weirdos they call their crew face-to-face with legendary marauders like Anne "Annie" Bonny (Minnie Driver) and the pirate queen Zheng Yi Sao (Ruibo Qian) during their adventures, blatant historical inaccuracies be damned.